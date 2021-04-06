Breakdown of local COVID-19 vaccine distribution data

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 627,605 total cases, 489,901 of which are confirmed and 137,704 are probable. There are 10,401 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,716 being confirmed and 1,685 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,434, and deaths are up by 41 since Monday.

A total of 6,590,284 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 4,277,076 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 52,186 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

President Joe Biden is set to announce that he’s shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 894 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 194 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,088 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 60 more hospitalizations from Monday.

239 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

137 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 814 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 28% usage.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY 627,605 1,434 26,815 90 10,401 41 4,277,076 52,186 6.30% 2,727 3 199 0 39 0 17,411 65 5.80% (Eastern Shore District) 19,745 43 923 2 278 1 101,306 1,273 10.30% 1,079 6 55 0 30 0 4,007 17 9.60% (Western Tidewater District) 2,090 2 58 0 47 0 18,919 290 9,708 37 338 0 161 0 53,760 639 13.00% 2,959 2 137 1 62 0 20,529 244 9.60% (Western Tidewater District) 4,318 -6 140 1 70 0 53,165 471 9.80% (Peninsula District) 581 0 22 1 12 0 5,599 71 12,944 41 368 11 214 2 69,732 974 9.80% (Peninsula District) 16,406 55 910 2 239 3 76,340 1,109 10.80% 771 1 76 -1 35 0 8,547 24 5.80% (Eastern Shore District) 818 2 20 0 16 0 7,269 102 8,449 29 627 3 174 1 31,298 364 12.40% 1,926 8 53 0 54 0 8,081 50 9.60% (Western Tidewater District) 7,492 16 423 0 179 1 38,513 415 9.60% (Western Tidewater District) 33,615 77 1,463 10 368 1 195,683 2,144 8.20% 707 8 24 0 11 0 7,152 66 9.80% (Peninsula District) 3,513 13 59 0 50 0 35,993 561 9.80% (Peninsula District) 129,848 337 5,895 30 2039 9 753,304 8,879 9.99% (Local Average)

