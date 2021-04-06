Breakdown of local COVID-19 vaccine distribution data

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 627,605 total cases, 489,901 of which are confirmed and 137,704 are probable. There are 10,401 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,716 being confirmed and 1,685 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,434, and deaths are up by 41 since Monday.
A total of 6,590,284 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 4,277,076 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 52,186 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
President Joe Biden is set to announce that he’s shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 894 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 194 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,088 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 60 more hospitalizations from Monday.
239 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
137 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 814 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 28% usage.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|627,605
|1,434
|26,815
|90
|10,401
|41
|4,277,076
|52,186
|6.30%
|2,727
|3
|199
|0
|39
|0
|17,411
|65
|5.80%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|19,745
|43
|923
|2
|278
|1
|101,306
|1,273
|10.30%
|1,079
|6
|55
|0
|30
|0
|4,007
|17
|9.60%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|2,090
|2
|58
|0
|47
|0
|18,919
|290
|9,708
|37
|338
|0
|161
|0
|53,760
|639
|13.00%
|2,959
|2
|137
|1
|62
|0
|20,529
|244
|9.60%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|4,318
|-6
|140
|1
|70
|0
|53,165
|471
|9.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|581
|0
|22
|1
|12
|0
|5,599
|71
|12,944
|41
|368
|11
|214
|2
|69,732
|974
|9.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|16,406
|55
|910
|2
|239
|3
|76,340
|1,109
|10.80%
|771
|1
|76
|-1
|35
|0
|8,547
|24
|5.80%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|818
|2
|20
|0
|16
|0
|7,269
|102
|8,449
|29
|627
|3
|174
|1
|31,298
|364
|12.40%
|1,926
|8
|53
|0
|54
|0
|8,081
|50
|9.60%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|7,492
|16
|423
|0
|179
|1
|38,513
|415
|9.60%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|33,615
|77
|1,463
|10
|368
|1
|195,683
|2,144
|8.20%
|707
|8
|24
|0
|11
|0
|7,152
|66
|9.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|3,513
|13
|59
|0
|50
|0
|35,993
|561
|9.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|129,848
|337
|5,895
|30
|2039
|9
|753,304
|8,879
|9.99%
|(Local Average)