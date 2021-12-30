Chesapeake jail temporarily suspends in-person visitation due to COVID-19

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - One Chesapeake jail facility has temporarily suspended in-person visitation due to COVID-19.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, Indian Creek Correctional is monitoring the situation with COVID-10 very closely.

They say two inmates have active cases. There are no inmates currently hospitalized or recent COVID-19 related deaths.

The total number of positive inmates at the jail, in the hospital, deaths, releases, recovered, and transfers in and out is 106.

Active staff cases including staff and contractors are six.

St. Brides Correctional, another facility located in Chesapeake, has not announced changes in its visitation policy. They've had a total of 481 positive inmates.