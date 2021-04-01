Chesapeake opens COVID-19 vaccines to Phase 2, including all adult residents, beginning April 2

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Health Department will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to people in Phase 2 on Friday, April 2.

Phase 2 includes any adult residents who want to receive a vaccine.

“We’re very excited to open up vaccine allotment to even more people in Chesapeake,” said Dr. Nancy Welch, Director of the Chesapeake Health Department. “Recent studies show that with more people vaccinated, the better the protection for all, especially the most vulnerable. Vaccination keeps the viral load low in the community so risk of infection is lessened for everyone.”

The city opened vaccines to people in Phase 1c Wednesday. The health department will continue prioritizing vaccination for anyone in phases 1a, 1b and 1c who registers for a vaccine.

Appointments are still required to receive a vaccine regardless of what phase someone is in. To learn more about Chesapeake's vaccine clinics or to schedule an appointment, click here.

When you receive your appointment for a vaccine, the CHD asks that you follow these guidelines at the vaccination site:

● Arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to your appointment time.

● Appointments are required at all locations for COVID-19 vaccination in Chesapeake. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

● Remember to continue masking and social distancing outside your household and wash your hands.