Chowan County reports highest local COVID-19 case increase in North Carolina

Posted at 2:51 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 14:51:46-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 1,105,857 PCR positive cases and 202,293 antigen positive cases, 3,690 people hospitalized and 15,305 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,760 new total cases and 58 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 16,716,659 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,308,1504,76015,305583,69017613.00%16,716,65942,115
BERTIE COUNTY2,2203460
CAMDEN COUNTY886380
CHOWAN COUNTY1,98619380
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,2376200
DARE COUNTY3,35014110
GATES COUNTY9124140
HERTFORD COUNTY2,5124650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,2865620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,24412930
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,3265110
LOCAL TOTALS21,959753680
