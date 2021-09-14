Chowan County reports highest local COVID-19 case increase in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 1,105,857 PCR positive cases and 202,293 antigen positive cases, 3,690 people hospitalized and 15,305 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 4,760 new total cases and 58 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 16,716,659 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,308,150
|4,760
|15,305
|58
|3,690
|176
|13.00%
|16,716,659
|42,115
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,220
|3
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|886
|3
|8
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,986
|19
|38
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|2,237
|6
|20
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|3,350
|14
|11
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|912
|4
|14
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,512
|4
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,286
|5
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|4,244
|12
|93
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,326
|5
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|21,959
|75
|368
|0