Chowan County reports highest local COVID-19 case increase in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 1,105,857 PCR positive cases and 202,293 antigen positive cases, 3,690 people hospitalized and 15,305 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,760 new total cases and 58 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 16,716,659 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: