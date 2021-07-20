Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 cases continue daily increases in Virginia

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 11:03:40-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 686,206 total cases, 533,160 of which are confirmed and 153,046 are probable. There are 11,487 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,695 being confirmed and 1,792 being probable. The case numbers are up by 721, and deaths are up by four since Monday.

A total of 7,863,072 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 9,268,303 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 10,492 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 247 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 91 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 338 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

80 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

37 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 705 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 23% usage.

57,530 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS686,20672131,0194211,48749,268,30310,492
ACCOMACK2,8841213046029,12034
CHESAPEAKE21,49316105623110211,656344
FRANKLIN1,14215503307,0278
GLOUCESTER2,317568051134,53544
HAMPTON10,827446511820111,984126
ISLE OF WIGHT3,2132154070036,22235
JAMES CITY4,7203179572087,54864
MATHEWS60602301419,0686
NEWPORT NEWS14,5221253762400145,396-87
NORFOLK18,1969105902740170,358260
NORTHAMPTON810082036013,62225
POQUOSON904028018013,0827
PORTSMOUTH9,27997040205068,595101
SOUTHAMPTON2,002357057013,75417
SUFFOLK8,094224821191077,555106
VIRGINIA BEACH36,846501,75344190410,313610
WILLIAMSBURG775032314013,47613
YORK3,851-192359067,60276
LOCAL TOTALS142,4811367,03925229221,520,9131,789

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo