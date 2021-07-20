COVID-19 cases continue daily increases in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 686,206 total cases, 533,160 of which are confirmed and 153,046 are probable. There are 11,487 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,695 being confirmed and 1,792 being probable. The case numbers are up by 721, and deaths are up by four since Monday.

A total of 7,863,072 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 9,268,303 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 10,492 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 247 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 91 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 338 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

80 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

37 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 705 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 23% usage.

57,530 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 686,206 721 31,019 42 11,487 4 9,268,303 10,492 ACCOMACK 2,884 1 213 0 46 0 29,120 34 CHESAPEAKE 21,493 16 1056 2 311 0 211,656 344 FRANKLIN 1,142 1 55 0 33 0 7,027 8 GLOUCESTER 2,317 5 68 0 51 1 34,535 44 HAMPTON 10,827 4 465 1 182 0 111,984 126 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,213 2 154 0 70 0 36,222 35 JAMES CITY 4,720 3 179 5 72 0 87,548 64 MATHEWS 606 0 23 0 14 1 9,068 6 NEWPORT NEWS 14,522 12 537 6 240 0 145,396 -87 NORFOLK 18,196 9 1059 0 274 0 170,358 260 NORTHAMPTON 810 0 82 0 36 0 13,622 25 POQUOSON 904 0 28 0 18 0 13,082 7 PORTSMOUTH 9,279 9 704 0 205 0 68,595 101 SOUTHAMPTON 2,002 3 57 0 57 0 13,754 17 SUFFOLK 8,094 22 482 1 191 0 77,555 106 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,846 50 1,753 4 419 0 410,313 610 WILLIAMSBURG 775 0 32 3 14 0 13,476 13 YORK 3,851 -1 92 3 59 0 67,602 76 LOCAL TOTALS 142,481 136 7,039 25 2292 2 1,520,913 1,789

