COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia decrease for 3rd day in a row

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 902,938 total cases, 672,844 of which are confirmed and 230,094 are probable. There are 13,391 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,276 being confirmed and 2,115 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,357 and deaths are up by 46 since Thursday.

A total of 9,643,750 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 11,036,157 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 33,912 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,371 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 103 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,474 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

385 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

244 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

70,074 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

