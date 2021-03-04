COVID-19 outbreak identified in ODU residence hall after 7 students test positive

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University announced Thursday that its COVID-19 testing identified seven students living in on-campus housing who tested positive for the virus.

According to the university, the outbreak occurred in the Gresham Main residence hall, which houses 116 students.

The outbreak appears to have originated at an off-campus social event.

The university said in a statement that all community rooms and gathering spaces in the residence hall have been sanitized.

ODU is monitoring cases in other residence halls in addition to the outbreak in Gresham Main. According to the school's COVID-19 dashboard, 14 cases have been identified schoolwide.

Students living in the Gresham Main or Rogers residence halls will be tested for COVID-19, and testing will also be available to staff in those buildings.

No indication of spread through in-person instruction or in the workplace has been found at this time, ODU said.

