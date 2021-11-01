COVID-19 vaccination clinic comes to Virginia Beach community at New Light Baptist Church

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Wednesday

The clinic will last from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church, located at 5549 Indian River Road.

Those 12 to 18 years old will be offered the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Adults will have the option of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

For people who have received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Booster shots are also recommended for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are 18 and older, and were vaccinated two or more months ago.

CDC’s latest recommendations allow for people to mix and match their dosing for booster shots, however, it is recommended to talk with doctor first.

Appointments for Wednesday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted. To schedule an appointment, click the following links based on your choice of vaccine:

Click here for our full coronavirus coverage.

