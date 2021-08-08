COVID-19 vaccination clinic, mobile food pantry comes to Norfolk's Purpose Park

NORFOLK, Va. - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic along with a mobile food pantry is coming to the Norfolk community.

On Wednesday, August 11, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., there will be a vaccination clinic offering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 12-year-old and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The clinic will take place at Purpose Park, located at 801 Church Street.

Foodbank of Southampton Roads mobile pantry will also be in attendance at the clinic.

This clinic and food pantry is free and open to the public. No appointment is required.