CVS Health announces #OneStepCloser sweepstakes to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

Beginning June 1, CVS Health will hold sweepstakes to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and thank its customers.

Eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win prizes like gift cards, seven-day cruises and a VIP trip to the Super Bowl through weekly drawings.

“We're grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

According to the CDC, 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a vaccine. CVS Health is working to close gaps in hesitancy and provide a positive reminder of the activities that are possible once vaccinated.

Anyone age 18 and up who received a vaccination or certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health before the sweepstakes end on July 10 is eligible to win.

CVS Health employees who meet the requirements are also eligible to enter.

To learn more, click here.

