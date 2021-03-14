Menu

Duke orders undergrads to quarantine due to virus outbreak

Posted at 10:13 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 22:13:04-05

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke University says it has issued a quarantine order for all of its undergraduates effective Saturday night due to a coronavirus outbreak caused by students who attended recruitment parties.

The university said in a statement that all undergraduate students will be forced to stay-in-place until at least March 21.

Suspension or dismissal from the school are potential punishments for “flagrant or repeat violators.” Over the past week, the school has reported more than 180 positive coronavirus cases among students.

There are an additional 200 students who may have been exposed and have been ordered to quarantine.

