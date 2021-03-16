Eastern Shore to expand COVID-19 vaccination to eligible “Phase 1C” recipients

ACCOMACK, Va. – The Eastern Shore is opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to more people starting Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Health said the Eastern Shore Health District, in partnership with Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. and Riverside Medical Group, will begin to provide COVID-19 vaccines people identified as Phase 1C.

These include workers in energy, water, wastewater and waste removal, housing and construction, food service, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher learning, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services, public safety and public health.

“We have nearly completed the first round of Phase 1B vaccinations. We will begin vaccinating essential workers identified in 1C while finishing up vaccinations of our 1B population. This will allow us to move to vaccinating our general population more quickly” said Chief Operating Officer Jon Richardson, of the Eastern Shore Health District.

The VDH said if you are age 65+ or 16-64 with an existing health condition, you wish to be vaccinated and have not already scheduled an appointment to contact your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, please contact Eastern Shore Rural Health System and they will make an appointment. If you are an essential worker identified in Phase 1A, 1B or 1C officials said to contact your employer and have them register with the Health Department.

Employers falling into 1A, B or C who do not have a plan in place yet for your employees and have not heard from ESHD should contact the health district at 757-787-5880 to coordinate a vaccination clinic.

Officials reminded people that receiving the vaccine for COVID-19 does not mean life goes back to pre-pandemic times but each vaccination gets us closer. It is still important to wear a mask, social distance and practice good hand hygiene. Even after receiving the vaccine, it will remain important to continue masking, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowded areas.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.