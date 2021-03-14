Menu

Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), speaks during a ceremony awarding the Nobel Prize medal and prize to Harvey J. Alter, Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, at NIH in Bethesda, Md., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Anthony Fauci
Posted at 6:03 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 18:03:06-04

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he wishes former President Donald Trump would use his popularity among Republicans to persuade his followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a round of interviews on the morning news shows, the government’s top infectious disease expert lamented polling showing that Trump supporters are more likely to refuse to get vaccinated.

Fauci said politics needs to be separated from “commonsense, no-brainer” public health measures. He said it would be a “game changer” for the country’s vaccine efforts if Trump used his “incredible influence” among Republicans.

