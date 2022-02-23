FDA authorized At-home COVID test breakdown: Different types, how they work, and who should use them

A few months ago, COVID-19 tests were practically scarce which caused an uproar across the nation. Now you can find at-home test kits almost anywhere with no issues.

The public still has some uncertainty towards the quality of at-home COVID tests given the various number of tests that are currently on the market.

The Food and Drug Administration provided, not only a list, but an entire chart to breakdown the different types, how they work, who should take them based on age, and when you should take them based on symptoms.

Each at-home, over the counter COVID-19 test listed on the chart is FDA authorized.

You can find the chart here.