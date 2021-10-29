Watch
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11; CDC still must issue own approval

Nathan Sharkey
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Nashville, Tennessee.
Pfizer Vaccine
Posted at 3:28 PM, Oct 29, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency authorized the kid-size doses on Friday. They are just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

But there's one more regulatory hurdle. Next week, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss which youngsters should get vaccinated.

In the meantime, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine to doctor's offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites.

Kids will get two shots, three weeks apart.

