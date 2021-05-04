FDA expected to approve Pfizer vaccine for young adults 12 and up as more than 22% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide are children

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 662,696 total cases, 515,249 of which are confirmed and 147,447 are probable. There are 10,823 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,110 being confirmed and 1,713 being probable. The case numbers are up by 771, and deaths are up by 16 since Monday.

According to a report, researchers found that children, those 18 and younger, account for 22.4% of new COVID-19 infections in the last week of April. This data comes as federal officials discuss okaying the Pfizer vaccine for teens.

A total of 7,086,503 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 6,408,079 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 36,665 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 706 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 155 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 861 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 39 more hospitalizations from Monday.

225 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

126 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 824 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,971 in the state - that's 28% usage.

54,824 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 662,696 771 28,636 94 10,823 16 6,408,079 36,665 4.50% ACCOMACK 2,815 2 205 0 41 0 22,667 133 7.10% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 20,731 42 979 2 291 1 154,021 410 7.10% FRANKLIN 1,133 0 56 0 32 0 5,234 10 5.80% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,182 0 59 0 48 0 26,834 185 HAMPTON 10,305 23 359 2 175 1 81,547 402 7.90% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,121 5 145 0 66 0 27,605 126 5.80% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,566 8 146 0 72 0 72,205 179 5.90% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 596 0 22 0 12 0 7,597 29 NEWPORT NEWS 13,821 15 425 1 224 0 104,503 643 5.90% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 17,448 27 974 8 254 0 122,338 327 6.90% NORTHAMPTON 802 1 80 0 36 0 10,923 49 7.10% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 871 0 21 0 16 0 10,302 45 PORTSMOUTH 8,955 12 666 2 188 0 48,783 146 11.50% SOUTHAMPTON 1,972 2 54 0 56 0 10,366 26 5.80% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,848 11 436 1 186 0 56,063 166 5.80% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 35,544 34 1,579 4 386 0 295,835 745 6.70% WILLIAMSBURG 758 0 27 0 12 0 10,182 26 5.90% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,706 5 68 0 52 0 50,873 254 5.90% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 137,174 187 6,301 20 2147 2 1,117,878 3,901 7.36% (Local Average)

