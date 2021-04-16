First cases of COVID-19 variant first identified in Brazil reported in 2 Virginia residents

The Virginia Department of Health has identified two cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant P.1, first identified in Brazil, in two Virginia residents.

According to the VDH, one case was identified in an adult resident of the Northwestern Region and the other was identified in an adult resident of the Eastern Region. The Northwest Virginia resident had a history of domestic travel, but the Eastern Virginia resident did not.

Neither person had been vaccinated before becoming ill.

The P.1 variant of COVID-19 is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, and has been identified in at least 22 other states.

There is currently no evidence that infections with this variant cause more severe disease.