For 3rd consecutive day Virginia reports over 3K new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 751,132 total cases, 573,869 of which are confirmed and 177,263 are probable. There are 11,729 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,905 being confirmed and 1,824 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,492, and deaths are up by 14 since Wednesday.

This is the third day in a row that Virginia has reported over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases in a day.

A total of 8,450,260 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 9,864,091 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 20,545 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,400 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 137 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,537 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

392 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

60,446 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 751,132 3,492 33,216 120 11,729 14 9,864,091 20,545 9.90% ACCOMACK 3,258 24 243 1 49 2 31,845 119 20.10% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 23,994 126 1129 6 312 0 228,842 594 14.00% FRANKLIN 1,252 7 57 0 34 0 7,767 30 15.30% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,791 25 72 0 53 0 36,821 75 HAMPTON 12,216 73 529 4 186 1 120,773 302 9.90% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,566 18 168 2 71 0 38,737 98 15.30% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 5,392 41 204 1 77 1 91,721 228 15.90% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 689 6 26 0 14 0 9,540 15 NEWPORT NEWS 16,647 106 630 2 246 0 157,544 705 15.90% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 20,272 106 1222 12 282 0 184,558 591 15.40% NORTHAMPTON 885 10 85 0 37 0 14,609 35 20.10% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 997 11 30 0 18 0 13,661 11 PORTSMOUTH 10,265 49 750 1 209 0 75,699 240 17.10% SOUTHAMPTON 2,073 5 64 -1 58 0 15,039 60 15.30% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 9,038 38 537 2 198 1 84,820 282 15.30% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 41,493 248 2,065 14 432 0 441,240 1,219 14.40% WILLIAMSBURG 875 1 34 1 14 0 14,055 28 15.90% (Peninsula District) YORK 4,358 32 106 0 60 0 71,236 116 15.90% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 160,061 926 7,951 45 2350 5 1,638,507 4,748 15.26% (Local Average)

