For first time since February, Virginia reports over 4K COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 774,097 total cases, 588,680 of which are confirmed and 185,417 are probable. There are 11,879 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,034 being confirmed and 1,845 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,255, and deaths are up by 18 since Wednesday.

Hampton Roads areas reported 852 new cases in 24 hours, which is 20% of the statewide daily increase.

This is the first time the state reported over 4,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours since February 6 and it was 4,709 that day.

A total of 8,608,900 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of 12 p.m., Virginia had not updated vaccine data.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,737 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 145 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,882 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

447 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

62,550 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 774,097 4,255 33,894 86 11,879 18 10.40% ACCOMACK 3,353 4 254 1 53 0 17.60% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 24,737 121 1155 1 316 1 14.00% FRANKLIN 1,295 10 60 0 35 0 13.70% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,983 30 77 1 53 0 HAMPTON 12,695 52 554 2 191 1 14.80% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,667 22 173 -1 73 0 13.70% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 5,640 45 209 -2 78 0 15.10% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 736 8 26 0 14 0 NEWPORT NEWS 17,281 109 659 7 250 0 15.10% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 20,939 108 1258 3 288 4 14.60% NORTHAMPTON 920 8 88 1 37 0 17.60% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 1,029 3 30 0 18 0 PORTSMOUTH 10,615 62 764 5 210 0 16.50% SOUTHAMPTON 2,107 6 65 0 58 0 13.70% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 9,311 44 557 2 202 0 13.70% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 42,842 193 2,173 19 445 3 14.80% WILLIAMSBURG 906 8 37 0 14 0 15.10% (Peninsula District) YORK 4,511 19 106 0 60 0 15.10% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 165,567 852 8,245 39 2395 9 15.14% (Local Average)

