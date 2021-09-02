For first time since February, Virginia reports over 4K COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 774,097 total cases, 588,680 of which are confirmed and 185,417 are probable. There are 11,879 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,034 being confirmed and 1,845 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,255, and deaths are up by 18 since Wednesday.
Hampton Roads areas reported 852 new cases in 24 hours, which is 20% of the statewide daily increase.
This is the first time the state reported over 4,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours since February 6 and it was 4,709 that day.
A total of 8,608,900 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of 12 p.m., Virginia had not updated vaccine data.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,737 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 145 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,882 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
447 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
62,550 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|774,097
|4,255
|33,894
|86
|11,879
|18
|10.40%
|ACCOMACK
|3,353
|4
|254
|1
|53
|0
|17.60%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|24,737
|121
|1155
|1
|316
|1
|14.00%
|FRANKLIN
|1,295
|10
|60
|0
|35
|0
|13.70%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|2,983
|30
|77
|1
|53
|0
|HAMPTON
|12,695
|52
|554
|2
|191
|1
|14.80%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,667
|22
|173
|-1
|73
|0
|13.70%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|5,640
|45
|209
|-2
|78
|0
|15.10%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|736
|8
|26
|0
|14
|0
|NEWPORT NEWS
|17,281
|109
|659
|7
|250
|0
|15.10%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|20,939
|108
|1258
|3
|288
|4
|14.60%
|NORTHAMPTON
|920
|8
|88
|1
|37
|0
|17.60%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|1,029
|3
|30
|0
|18
|0
|PORTSMOUTH
|10,615
|62
|764
|5
|210
|0
|16.50%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|2,107
|6
|65
|0
|58
|0
|13.70%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|9,311
|44
|557
|2
|202
|0
|13.70%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|42,842
|193
|2,173
|19
|445
|3
|14.80%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|906
|8
|37
|0
|14
|0
|15.10%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|4,511
|19
|106
|0
|60
|0
|15.10%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|165,567
|852
|8,245
|39
|2395
|9
|15.14%
|(Local Average)