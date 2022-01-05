Watch
Free community vaccination, booster event to come to Newport News Thursday

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A COVID-19 vaccination and booster event is coming to the Newport News community Thursday.

Southeastern Virginia Health System is hosting a free community COVID-19 vaccination and booster event on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at Warwick Boulevard Physicians, 9294 Warwick Boulevard.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for children ages 5-years-old to 11-years-old. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters will be available for adults.

The first vaccine shot will also be available for those that need it. The event is free and open to the public.

Masks are required to enter. No appointment is needed to receive a vaccine and one does not have to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System.

