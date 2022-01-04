Free COVID-19 testing event in Virginia Beach to be held Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is set to host a free COVID-19 testing event on Wednesday.

The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road.

PCR testing will be free for all ages. Rapid testing will not be available at this event.

The health department recommends preregistering for a shorter wait time, however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Approximately only 250 tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. They say to plan to arrive no later than 5:45 p.m.

Masks are required and children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To register, click here. Fill out as much information as possible.

Click "Create E-Req" and print the form to bring to the testing event. Health officials say the form needs to be printed out and an email confirmation on the phone will not be accepted.

