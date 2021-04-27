Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics come to Chesapeake community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A free vaccination clinic is coming to the Chesapeake community next week.

On May 6 and May 8, Chesapeake will hold a vaccination clinic with walk-ins and appointments available.

The clinic will take place on May 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Portlock Primary School. To schedule an appointment, click here.

On May 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the clinic will take place at Southwestern Elementary. To schedule an appointment for the May 8 date, click here.

Chesapeake Health Dept

For more information dial 877-VAX-IN-VA.