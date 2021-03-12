Gov. Northam orders Virginia flags to half-staff March 14 in remembrance of state's COVID-19 victims

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds Sunday, March 14, in remembrance of the Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Virginia's first COVID-19 death was recorded on March 14, 2020. The first case of COVID-19 in Virginia was confirmed a week earlier, on March 7, 2020.

As of March 12, 2021, 9,961 people in Virginia have died from the virus.

“Sunday marks one year since we first learned that a Virginian had died from COVID-19 in our Commonwealth,” Northam said. “Since then, more than 9,900 of our fellow Virginians have lost their lives to this disease, leaving behind families, friends, colleagues, and neighbors of all races, religions, and backgrounds. And while we cannot bring them back, we can honor their memories—and prevent more grief and loss—by working together to keep each other safe.”

“As we mourn, the First Lady and I are calling all Virginians to join us in prayer and remembrance of those who have been lost on Sunday,” Northam continued. “One year into this pandemic, we are seeing an ever-brighter light at the end of a long tunnel, and we can be hopeful that better days are ahead. While so much has changed over the past year, Virginians have continued to show strength and resilience, stepping up during this time of great need. We owe it to the victims of this virus and their loved ones to continue doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 until this pandemic is behind us.”

The Executive Mansion in Richmond will be illuminated with an amber light from Sunday, March 14, 2021 until Sunday, March 21, 2021 to pay tribute. People across the Commonwealth are also invited to light their homes and businesses amber in commemoration.