Gov. Northam says Virginians should wear masks in public indoor settings where COVID-19 transmission is high

RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Northam has released some updates on his guidance for masks indoors, following the CDC now recommending people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

On Thursday, Northam tweeted saying "All Virginians should consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings where there is increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, as the new CDC guidance recommends."

On Wednesday News 3 reported that Northam said his team was continuing to look into updated CDC guidance regarding mask wearing for vaccinated people.

Now, Northam is recommending that all people, regardless of vaccination status wear masks indoors in public where COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Several areas in Hampton Roads are in the high threshold, including Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

Northam said, "We know the vaccines work—since January, over 98% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among unvaccinated Virginians. But we are now seeing a rise in cases due to the Delta variant. VDH reported more than 1,110 new cases today, up from less than 200 a month ago."

Northam added, "This is not a requirement, but a recommendation," when talking about masks indoors.

