Gov. Northam to update Virginians on COVID-19 response, vaccination efforts Monday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state as Gov. Northam is set to update Virginians on COVID-19 data and vaccine information Monday at 1 p.m.

According to their website, there are now 857,852 total cases, 642,730 of which are confirmed and 215,122 are probable. There are 12,592 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,625 being confirmed and 1,967 being probable. The case numbers are up by 7,987, and deaths are up by 81 since Friday since Virginia does not release data over the weekend.

A total of 9,230,489 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 10,532,362 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 47,643 statewide doses given since Friday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monay, there are 1,880 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 188 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,068 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

540 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

351 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

