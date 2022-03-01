Gov. Youngkin updates Virginia's COVID-19 Action Plan

RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Youngkin has updated Virginia's COVID-19 Action Plan.

Youngkin states the plan is to continue the state's commitment to providing additional vaccine events, grant flexibilities to health care workers and facilities, and create a path of normalcy.

“As we have learned to live with the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years, we know that we can protect lives and livelihoods,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With increased immunity to omicron, and a decline in cases and hospitalizations, now is the time to chart a path to normalcy. My updated COVID-19 Action Plan and Executive Order 16 are a path forward for all Virginians that addresses the current needs for flexibility, continually encourages individuals to get the vaccine, and allows individuals to make decisions regarding their own health."

He also recently issued Executive Order 16, which extended emergency flexibilities and added provisions for assisted living facilities.

The plan includes providing more resources and efforts to get people vaccinated. Between January 20 and February 19, over 1,000 vaccine events occurred. There are 948 events planned through the end of April.

His plan also includes giving health care providers flexibility and support to battle staffing shortages.

"While we will remain vigilant, it is time to start planning for a return to normalcy," Youngkin states.

Click here to read a full copy of the updated COVID-19 Action Plan.