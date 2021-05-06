Half of North Carolina's adult population vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; State vaccine total passes 7.4M

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 836,787 PCR positive cases and 141,779 antigen positive cases, 1,031 people hospitalized and 12,738 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,798 new total COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 12,589,041 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The NCDHHS announced Thursday that more than 50% of adults 18 and older in the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 43% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against the virus.
"This is as significant milestone toward our goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and bringing summer back [ncdhhs.us4.list-manage.com] to North Carolina," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. "I hope you will join the more than 4 million people who have taken their shot and help put this pandemic behind us."
To date, the state has administered more than 7.4 million vaccines. More than 74% of the population over 65 years of age is fully vaccinated, and nearly 40% of the total population of the state, regardless of age, has received at least one dose.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|978,566
|1,798
|12,738
|17
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,760
|1
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|659
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,456
|0
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,536
|4
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,101
|14
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|733
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,088
|3
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,872
|3
|59
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,349
|27
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,006
|6
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,560
|58
|323
|0