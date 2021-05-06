Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Half of North Carolina's adult population vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; State vaccine total passes 7.4M

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 1:30 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 13:30:39-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 836,787 PCR positive cases and 141,779 antigen positive cases, 1,031 people hospitalized and 12,738 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,798 new total COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 12,589,041 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The NCDHHS announced Thursday that more than 50% of adults 18 and older in the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 43% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

"This is as significant milestone toward our goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and bringing summer back [ncdhhs.us4.list-manage.com] to North Carolina," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. "I hope you will join the more than 4 million people who have taken their shot and help put this pandemic behind us."

To date, the state has administered more than 7.4 million vaccines. More than 74% of the population over 65 years of age is fully vaccinated, and nearly 40% of the total population of the state, regardless of age, has received at least one dose.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS978,5661,79812,73817
BERTIE COUNTY1,7601430
CAMDEN COUNTY659050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4560230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5364160
DARE COUNTY2,10114100
GATES COUNTY7330130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0883630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8723590
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,34927800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0066110
LOCAL TOTALS16,560583230
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo