Hampton, Portsmouth continue to report higher test positivity rate over time as Virginia reports 1,327 COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 598,468 total cases, 470,403 of which are confirmed and 128,065 are probable. There are 10,154 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,470 being confirmed and 1,684 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,327, and deaths are up by 50 since Tuesday.

A total of 6,220,455 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given a total of 2,810,928 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 841 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 236 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,077 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 78 more hospitalizations from Monday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,517.

234 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

135 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 918 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,325 in the state - that's 31% usage.

49,316 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: