Hampton & Portsmouth percent of positive COVID-19 tests remain above 10%; Statewide percentage at 5.6%

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 605,967 total cases, 475,385 of which are confirmed and 130,582 are probable. There are 10,127 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,484 being confirmed and 1,643 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,063, and deaths are up by 10 since Sunday.

A total of 6,324,508 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 3,123,190 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 48,104 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 832 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 168 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,000 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 22 more hospitalizations from Sunday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,820.

214 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

124 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 824 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,927 in the state - that's 28% usage.

49,686 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Hampton and Portsmouth continue to have the highest percent of positive COVID-19 tests as Virginia's statewide percentage was 5.6% on Monday.



7.90% Eastern Shore District 9.90% Chesapeake 8.00% Western Tidewater District 13.90% Hampton 8.90% Peninsula District 9.10% Norfolk 11.10% Portsmouth 8.60% Virginia Beach

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

3/22/2021



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 605,967 1,063 25,820 28 10,127 10 3,123,190 48,104 ACCOMACK 2,685 -1 195 0 37 0 14,571 124 CHESAPEAKE 19,150 32 890 2 265 0 72,506 776 FRANKLIN 1,038 1 52 0 28 0 2,953 -73 GLOUCESTER 2,001 3 54 0 45 0 15,052 61 HAMPTON 9,237 24 320 0 147 1 40,710 381 ISLE OF WIGHT 2,826 7 125 0 58 0 15,331 401 JAMES CITY 4,124 11 136 0 69 0 42,241 -82 MATHEWS 566 1 20 0 12 0 4,675 17 NEWPORT NEWS 12,303 24 341 1 203 1 50,500 491 NORFOLK 15,738 36 869 2 231 1 53,071 662 NORTHAMPTON 734 3 75 0 34 0 7,246 8 POQUOSON 778 3 20 0 16 0 5,558 44 PORTSMOUTH 8,157 16 616 1 164 2 21,639 317 SOUTHAMPTON 1,891 7 50 0 52 0 6,258 130 SUFFOLK 7,222 7 413 1 174 1 27,999 751 VIRGINIA BEACH 32,465 104 1,370 0 358 0 141,930 1,735 WILLIAMSBURG 584 1 24 0 11 0 5,415 365 YORK 3,331 5 56 0 50 0 26,718 589 LOCAL TOTALS 124,830 284 5,626 7 1954 6 554,373 6,697

