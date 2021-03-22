Hampton & Portsmouth percent of positive COVID-19 tests remain above 10%; Statewide percentage at 5.6%

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 605,967 total cases, 475,385 of which are confirmed and 130,582 are probable. There are 10,127 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,484 being confirmed and 1,643 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,063, and deaths are up by 10 since Sunday.
A total of 6,324,508 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 3,123,190 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 48,104 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 832 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 168 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,000 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 22 more hospitalizations from Sunday.
The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,820.
214 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
124 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 824 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,927 in the state - that's 28% usage.
49,686 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Hampton and Portsmouth continue to have the highest percent of positive COVID-19 tests as Virginia's statewide percentage was 5.6% on Monday.
|7.90%
|Eastern Shore District
|9.90%
|Chesapeake
|8.00%
|Western Tidewater District
|13.90%
|Hampton
|8.90%
|Peninsula District
|9.10%
|Norfolk
|11.10%
|Portsmouth
|8.60%
|Virginia Beach
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
3/22/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|605,967
|1,063
|25,820
|28
|10,127
|10
|3,123,190
|48,104
|ACCOMACK
|2,685
|-1
|195
|0
|37
|0
|14,571
|124
|CHESAPEAKE
|19,150
|32
|890
|2
|265
|0
|72,506
|776
|FRANKLIN
|1,038
|1
|52
|0
|28
|0
|2,953
|-73
|GLOUCESTER
|2,001
|3
|54
|0
|45
|0
|15,052
|61
|HAMPTON
|9,237
|24
|320
|0
|147
|1
|40,710
|381
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|2,826
|7
|125
|0
|58
|0
|15,331
|401
|JAMES CITY
|4,124
|11
|136
|0
|69
|0
|42,241
|-82
|MATHEWS
|566
|1
|20
|0
|12
|0
|4,675
|17
|NEWPORT NEWS
|12,303
|24
|341
|1
|203
|1
|50,500
|491
|NORFOLK
|15,738
|36
|869
|2
|231
|1
|53,071
|662
|NORTHAMPTON
|734
|3
|75
|0
|34
|0
|7,246
|8
|POQUOSON
|778
|3
|20
|0
|16
|0
|5,558
|44
|PORTSMOUTH
|8,157
|16
|616
|1
|164
|2
|21,639
|317
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,891
|7
|50
|0
|52
|0
|6,258
|130
|SUFFOLK
|7,222
|7
|413
|1
|174
|1
|27,999
|751
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|32,465
|104
|1,370
|0
|358
|0
|141,930
|1,735
|WILLIAMSBURG
|584
|1
|24
|0
|11
|0
|5,415
|365
|YORK
|3,331
|5
|56
|0
|50
|0
|26,718
|589
|LOCAL TOTALS
|124,830
|284
|5,626
|7
|1954
|6
|554,373
|6,697