Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Hampton & Portsmouth percent of positive COVID-19 tests remain above 10%; Statewide percentage at 5.6%

items.[0].image.alt
scripps
scripps<br/>
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 11:01 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 11:16:28-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 605,967 total cases, 475,385 of which are confirmed and 130,582 are probable. There are 10,127 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,484 being confirmed and 1,643 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,063, and deaths are up by 10 since Sunday.

A total of 6,324,508 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 3,123,190 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 48,104 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 832 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 168 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,000 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 22 more hospitalizations from Sunday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,820.

214 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

124 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 824 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,927 in the state - that's 28% usage.

49,686 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Hampton and Portsmouth continue to have the highest percent of positive COVID-19 tests as Virginia's statewide percentage was 5.6% on Monday.

7.90%Eastern Shore District
9.90%Chesapeake
8.00%Western Tidewater District
13.90%Hampton
8.90%Peninsula District
9.10%Norfolk
11.10%Portsmouth
8.60%Virginia Beach

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

3/22/2021

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS605,9671,06325,8202810,127103,123,19048,104
ACCOMACK2,685-1195037014,571124
CHESAPEAKE19,150328902265072,506776
FRANKLIN1,03815202802,953-73
GLOUCESTER2,001354045015,05261
HAMPTON9,237243200147140,710381
ISLE OF WIGHT2,8267125058015,331401
JAMES CITY4,12411136069042,241-82
MATHEWS56612001204,67517
NEWPORT NEWS12,303243411203150,500491
NORFOLK15,738368692231153,071662
NORTHAMPTON73437503407,2468
POQUOSON77832001605,55844
PORTSMOUTH8,157166161164221,639317
SOUTHAMPTON1,89175005206,258130
SUFFOLK7,22274131174127,999751
VIRGINIA BEACH32,4651041,37003580141,9301,735
WILLIAMSBURG58412401105,415365
YORK3,331556050026,718589
LOCAL TOTALS124,8302845,626719546554,3736,697

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo