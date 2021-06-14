Hampton Roads accounts for nearly 21% of statewide COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 677,812 total cases, 527,559 of which are confirmed and 150,235 are probable. There are 11,318 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,553 being confirmed and 1,765 being probable. The case numbers are up by 68, and deaths are up by 11 since Sunday.

A total of 7,559,536 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 8,629,238 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 23,217 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 228 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 93 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 321 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

83 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

57 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 785 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 25% usage.

56,807 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

6/14/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 677,812 68 30,182 13 11,318 11 8,629,238 23,217 1.90% ACCOMACK 2,866 -1 211 0 45 0 26,837 2 0.60% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 21,167 3 1025 0 304 0 194,966 483 2.70% FRANKLIN 1,136 0 56 0 33 0 6,430 22 2.70% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,260 0 66 0 49 0 32,585 53 HAMPTON 10,691 2 415 1 180 0 104,180 209 3.60% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,171 0 151 0 70 0 33,694 54 2.70% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,662 3 165 0 72 0 83,271 73 3.50% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 599 0 23 1 12 0 8,695 9 NEWPORT NEWS 14,270 4 491 1 235 0 133,221 198 3.50% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 17,963 1 1029 -1 267 0 156,386 363 2.90% NORTHAMPTON 807 -1 80 0 36 0 12,740 -12,740 0.60% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 896 0 25 0 18 0 12,522 10 PORTSMOUTH 9,167 2 682 0 202 0 62,587 169 3.60% SOUTHAMPTON 1,985 0 56 0 57 0 12,713 19 2.70% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,997 1 460 0 191 0 71,340 180 2.70% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 36,278 4 1,700 2 412 1 381,252 1,086 2.20% WILLIAMSBURG 769 0 29 0 13 0 12,824 7 3.50% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,792 3 79 0 55 0 63,457 94 3.50% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 140,476 21 6,743 4 2251 1 1,409,700 -9,709 2.73% (Local Average)

