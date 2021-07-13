Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Hampton Roads administers 27% of statewide COVID-19 vaccines given since Monday

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 11:57:17-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 683,202 total cases, 531,311 of which are confirmed and 151,891 are probable. There are 11,459 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,674 being confirmed and 1,785 being probable. The case numbers are up by 346, and deaths are up by 9 since Monday.

A total of 7,797,989 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 9,206,345 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 13,535 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 160 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 77 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 237 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

61 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

46 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 730 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,407 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS683,20234630,8717011,45999,206,34513,535
ACCOMACK2,8771213046028,843166
CHESAPEAKE21,36811104523090210,059297
FRANKLIN1,14015503306,96133
GLOUCESTER2,292068050034,36442
HAMPTON10,7831246331810111,419152
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1963153070036,048170
JAMES CITY4,7011170272087,809224
MATHEWS60502301309,0337
NEWPORT NEWS14,443252522400144,286743
NORFOLK18,12819105852740168,824430
NORTHAMPTON808081036013,57581
POQUOSON903027018013,05128
PORTSMOUTH9,256107022205067,928159
SOUTHAMPTON1,993057057013,63172
SUFFOLK8,035114771191076,759463
VIRGINIA BEACH36,623511,74374180406,900559
WILLIAMSBURG774129014013,47520
YORK3,830486059067,39255
LOCAL TOTALS141,7551276,97524228601,510,3573,701

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo