Hampton Roads administers 27% of statewide COVID-19 vaccines given since Monday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 683,202 total cases, 531,311 of which are confirmed and 151,891 are probable. There are 11,459 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,674 being confirmed and 1,785 being probable. The case numbers are up by 346, and deaths are up by 9 since Monday.

A total of 7,797,989 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 9,206,345 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 13,535 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 160 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 77 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 237 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

61 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

46 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 730 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,407 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 683,202 346 30,871 70 11,459 9 9,206,345 13,535 ACCOMACK 2,877 1 213 0 46 0 28,843 166 CHESAPEAKE 21,368 11 1045 2 309 0 210,059 297 FRANKLIN 1,140 1 55 0 33 0 6,961 33 GLOUCESTER 2,292 0 68 0 50 0 34,364 42 HAMPTON 10,783 12 463 3 181 0 111,419 152 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,196 3 153 0 70 0 36,048 170 JAMES CITY 4,701 1 170 2 72 0 87,809 224 MATHEWS 605 0 23 0 13 0 9,033 7 NEWPORT NEWS 14,443 2 525 2 240 0 144,286 743 NORFOLK 18,128 19 1058 5 274 0 168,824 430 NORTHAMPTON 808 0 81 0 36 0 13,575 81 POQUOSON 903 0 27 0 18 0 13,051 28 PORTSMOUTH 9,256 10 702 2 205 0 67,928 159 SOUTHAMPTON 1,993 0 57 0 57 0 13,631 72 SUFFOLK 8,035 11 477 1 191 0 76,759 463 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,623 51 1,743 7 418 0 406,900 559 WILLIAMSBURG 774 1 29 0 14 0 13,475 20 YORK 3,830 4 86 0 59 0 67,392 55 LOCAL TOTALS 141,755 127 6,975 24 2286 0 1,510,357 3,701

