Hampton Roads administers 27% of statewide COVID-19 vaccines given since Monday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 683,202 total cases, 531,311 of which are confirmed and 151,891 are probable. There are 11,459 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,674 being confirmed and 1,785 being probable. The case numbers are up by 346, and deaths are up by 9 since Monday.
A total of 7,797,989 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 9,206,345 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 13,535 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 160 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 77 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 237 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
61 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
46 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 730 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 24% usage.
57,407 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|683,202
|346
|30,871
|70
|11,459
|9
|9,206,345
|13,535
|ACCOMACK
|2,877
|1
|213
|0
|46
|0
|28,843
|166
|CHESAPEAKE
|21,368
|11
|1045
|2
|309
|0
|210,059
|297
|FRANKLIN
|1,140
|1
|55
|0
|33
|0
|6,961
|33
|GLOUCESTER
|2,292
|0
|68
|0
|50
|0
|34,364
|42
|HAMPTON
|10,783
|12
|463
|3
|181
|0
|111,419
|152
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,196
|3
|153
|0
|70
|0
|36,048
|170
|JAMES CITY
|4,701
|1
|170
|2
|72
|0
|87,809
|224
|MATHEWS
|605
|0
|23
|0
|13
|0
|9,033
|7
|NEWPORT NEWS
|14,443
|2
|525
|2
|240
|0
|144,286
|743
|NORFOLK
|18,128
|19
|1058
|5
|274
|0
|168,824
|430
|NORTHAMPTON
|808
|0
|81
|0
|36
|0
|13,575
|81
|POQUOSON
|903
|0
|27
|0
|18
|0
|13,051
|28
|PORTSMOUTH
|9,256
|10
|702
|2
|205
|0
|67,928
|159
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,993
|0
|57
|0
|57
|0
|13,631
|72
|SUFFOLK
|8,035
|11
|477
|1
|191
|0
|76,759
|463
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|36,623
|51
|1,743
|7
|418
|0
|406,900
|559
|WILLIAMSBURG
|774
|1
|29
|0
|14
|0
|13,475
|20
|YORK
|3,830
|4
|86
|0
|59
|0
|67,392
|55
|LOCAL TOTALS
|141,755
|127
|6,975
|24
|2286
|0
|1,510,357
|3,701