Hampton Roads administers over 2K COVID-19 vaccines as Virginia reports 4.4K new cases since Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 793,396 total cases, 600,446 of which are confirmed and 192,950 are probable. There are 11,977 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,120 being confirmed and 1,857 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,479, and deaths are up by 30 since Tuesday.

A total of 8,746,597 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given 10,083,941 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 57% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 2,012 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 149 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,161 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

504 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

63,794 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: