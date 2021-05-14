Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Hampton Roads area administers 12% of daily statewide COVID-19 vaccine doses a day before capacity restrictions ease

items.[0].image.alt
scripps
scripps<br/>
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 11:45 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 11:45:46-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 669,219 total cases, 521,007 of which are confirmed and 148,212 are probable. There are 10,991 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,278 being confirmed and 1,713 being probable. The case numbers are up by 493, and deaths are up by 30 since Thursday.

A total of 7,238,393 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 6,984,320 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 58,105 statewide doses given in a day.

As COVID-19 vaccinations increase, Gov. Ralph Northam will loosen restrictions on impact sports, entertainment venues, and social gatherings starting Saturday, May 15.

The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 586 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 98 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 684 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 64 less hospitalizations from Thursday.

199 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

117 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 854 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,973 in the state - that's 29% usage.

55,467 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS669,21949329,1585510,991306,984,32058,1053.50%
ACCOMACK2,8322207041023,8161334.00%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE20,8871999202971166,7161,2005.30%
FRANKLIN1,13225603205,606254.50%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,199261048028,795137
HAMPTON10,45393694178088,8294077.80%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1352148068029,6281754.50%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,6020153072076,5862714.90%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS59902201208,01131
NEWPORT NEWS13,962944632270113,7625874.90%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK17,6531899122571132,5556805.50%
NORTHAMPTON806080036011,4651114.00%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON875122016010,99134
PORTSMOUTH9,06176720194152,8743846.70%
SOUTHAMPTON1,971-154056011,121724.50%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK7,911124494190260,9043734.50%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH35,889351,61653992322,1072,1105.20%
WILLIAMSBURG767128013010,967534.90%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,733169053154,8911894.90%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS138,4671196,43518218981,209,6246,9725.49%(Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo