Hampton Roads area administers 12% of daily statewide COVID-19 vaccine doses a day before capacity restrictions ease

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 669,219 total cases, 521,007 of which are confirmed and 148,212 are probable. There are 10,991 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,278 being confirmed and 1,713 being probable. The case numbers are up by 493, and deaths are up by 30 since Thursday.

A total of 7,238,393 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 6,984,320 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 58,105 statewide doses given in a day.

As COVID-19 vaccinations increase, Gov. Ralph Northam will loosen restrictions on impact sports, entertainment venues, and social gatherings starting Saturday, May 15.

The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 586 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 98 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 684 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 64 less hospitalizations from Thursday.

199 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

117 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 854 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,973 in the state - that's 29% usage.

55,467 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 669,219 493 29,158 55 10,991 30 6,984,320 58,105 3.50% ACCOMACK 2,832 2 207 0 41 0 23,816 133 4.00% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 20,887 19 992 0 297 1 166,716 1,200 5.30% FRANKLIN 1,132 2 56 0 32 0 5,606 25 4.50% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,199 2 61 0 48 0 28,795 137 HAMPTON 10,453 9 369 4 178 0 88,829 407 7.80% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,135 2 148 0 68 0 29,628 175 4.50% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,602 0 153 0 72 0 76,586 271 4.90% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 599 0 22 0 12 0 8,011 31 NEWPORT NEWS 13,962 9 446 3 227 0 113,762 587 4.90% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 17,653 18 991 2 257 1 132,555 680 5.50% NORTHAMPTON 806 0 80 0 36 0 11,465 111 4.00% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 875 1 22 0 16 0 10,991 34 PORTSMOUTH 9,061 7 672 0 194 1 52,874 384 6.70% SOUTHAMPTON 1,971 -1 54 0 56 0 11,121 72 4.50% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,911 12 449 4 190 2 60,904 373 4.50% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 35,889 35 1,616 5 399 2 322,107 2,110 5.20% WILLIAMSBURG 767 1 28 0 13 0 10,967 53 4.90% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,733 1 69 0 53 1 54,891 189 4.90% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 138,467 119 6,435 18 2189 8 1,209,624 6,972 5.49% (Local Average)

