Hampton Roads area administers 16% of statewide COVID-19 vaccines given since Monday

Posted at 10:56 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 10:56:47-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 673,759 total cases, 524,321 of which are confirmed and 149,438 are probable. There are 11,137 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,401 being confirmed and 1,736 being probable. The case numbers are up by 654, and deaths are up by 21 since Monday.

A total of 7,368,111 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 7,938,377 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 34,278 statewide doses given in a day. Hampton Roads administered 16% of the statewide COVID-19 vaccines given since Monday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 421 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 99 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 520 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

154 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

88 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 768 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,059 in the state - that's 25% usage.

55,905 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS673,75965429,5605511,137217,938,37734,278
ACCOMACK2,8512209142025,063130
CHESAPEAKE21,03621101022980178,374736
FRANKLIN1,13315503205,88734
GLOUCESTER2,2433362049130,571118
HAMPTON10,573513966178095,455349
ISLE OF WIGHT3,15812150169031,319101
JAMES CITY4,63413157172079,183201
MATHEWS60032201208,33718
NEWPORT NEWS14,1628846012280122,110561
NORFOLK17,81921101282612143,760814
NORTHAMPTON808080036011,98152
POQUOSON885722016011,68828
PORTSMOUTH9,110166760199056,827220
SOUTHAMPTON1,982056056011,82929
SUFFOLK7,96384520191065,456249
VIRGINIA BEACH36,077251,64644050349,3161,718
WILLIAMSBURG768028013012,16525
YORK3,7682870054059,140186
LOCAL TOTALS139,5703296,56324221131,298,4615,569

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

