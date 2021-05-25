Hampton Roads area administers 16% of statewide COVID-19 vaccines given since Monday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 673,759 total cases, 524,321 of which are confirmed and 149,438 are probable. There are 11,137 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,401 being confirmed and 1,736 being probable. The case numbers are up by 654, and deaths are up by 21 since Monday.

A total of 7,368,111 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 7,938,377 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 34,278 statewide doses given in a day. Hampton Roads administered 16% of the statewide COVID-19 vaccines given since Monday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 421 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 99 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 520 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

154 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

88 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 768 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,059 in the state - that's 25% usage.

55,905 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 673,759 654 29,560 55 11,137 21 7,938,377 34,278 ACCOMACK 2,851 2 209 1 42 0 25,063 130 CHESAPEAKE 21,036 21 1010 2 298 0 178,374 736 FRANKLIN 1,133 1 55 0 32 0 5,887 34 GLOUCESTER 2,243 33 62 0 49 1 30,571 118 HAMPTON 10,573 51 396 6 178 0 95,455 349 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,158 12 150 1 69 0 31,319 101 JAMES CITY 4,634 13 157 1 72 0 79,183 201 MATHEWS 600 3 22 0 12 0 8,337 18 NEWPORT NEWS 14,162 88 460 1 228 0 122,110 561 NORFOLK 17,819 21 1012 8 261 2 143,760 814 NORTHAMPTON 808 0 80 0 36 0 11,981 52 POQUOSON 885 7 22 0 16 0 11,688 28 PORTSMOUTH 9,110 16 676 0 199 0 56,827 220 SOUTHAMPTON 1,982 0 56 0 56 0 11,829 29 SUFFOLK 7,963 8 452 0 191 0 65,456 249 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,077 25 1,646 4 405 0 349,316 1,718 WILLIAMSBURG 768 0 28 0 13 0 12,165 25 YORK 3,768 28 70 0 54 0 59,140 186 LOCAL TOTALS 139,570 329 6,563 24 2211 3 1,298,461 5,569

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.