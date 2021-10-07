Watch
Hampton Roads area daily COVID-19 cases makes up 22% of statewide increase since Wednesday

News 3
Posted at 2:41 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 14:41:22-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 885,323 total cases, 661,094 of which are confirmed and 224,229 are probable. There are 13,031 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,986 being confirmed and 2,045 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,886 and deaths are up by 32 since Wednesday.

A total of 9,465,126 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,553 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 116 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,669 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

460 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

69,205 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

10/7/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY 
VIRGINIA TOTALS885,3232,88637,1627813,031328.20% 
         
ACCOMACK3,87811296273012.30%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE27,7977712574341010.60% 
FRANKLIN1,561674240012.20%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER3,71215870640  
HAMPTON14,510356440220110.30% 
ISLE OF WIGHT4,23555213282012.20%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY6,68427237289010.30%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS8634290190  
NEWPORT NEWS19,809747501282010.30%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK23,5715314593314-111.10% 
NORTHAMPTON1,108199040012.30%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON1,2666320180  
PORTSMOUTH12,179528747228213.10% 
SOUTHAMPTON2,316581-261012.20%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK10,488896626223012.20%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH48,2591212,510-150719.90% 
WILLIAMSBURG1,099242-214010.30%(Peninsula District)
YORK5,18815122069010.30%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS188,5236489,468242684311.23%(Local Average)

