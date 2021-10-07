Hampton Roads area daily COVID-19 cases makes up 22% of statewide increase since Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 885,323 total cases, 661,094 of which are confirmed and 224,229 are probable. There are 13,031 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,986 being confirmed and 2,045 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,886 and deaths are up by 32 since Wednesday.

A total of 9,465,126 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,553 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 116 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,669 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

460 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

69,205 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

10/7/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 885,323 2,886 37,162 78 13,031 32 8.20% ACCOMACK 3,878 11 296 2 73 0 12.30% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 27,797 77 1257 4 341 0 10.60% FRANKLIN 1,561 6 74 2 40 0 12.20% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 3,712 15 87 0 64 0 HAMPTON 14,510 35 644 0 220 1 10.30% ISLE OF WIGHT 4,235 55 213 2 82 0 12.20% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 6,684 27 237 2 89 0 10.30% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 863 4 29 0 19 0 NEWPORT NEWS 19,809 74 750 1 282 0 10.30% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 23,571 53 1459 3 314 -1 11.10% NORTHAMPTON 1,108 1 99 0 40 0 12.30% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 1,266 6 32 0 18 0 PORTSMOUTH 12,179 52 874 7 228 2 13.10% SOUTHAMPTON 2,316 5 81 -2 61 0 12.20% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 10,488 89 662 6 223 0 12.20% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 48,259 121 2,510 -1 507 1 9.90% WILLIAMSBURG 1,099 2 42 -2 14 0 10.30% (Peninsula District) YORK 5,188 15 122 0 69 0 10.30% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 188,523 648 9,468 24 2684 3 11.23% (Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

