Hampton Roads area has administered over 16% of statewide COVID-19 vaccine doses given over time

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 677,013 total cases, 526,805 of which are confirmed and 150,208 are probable. There are 11,253 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,492 being confirmed and 1,761 being probable. The case numbers are up by 182, and deaths are up by 8 since Monday.

A total of 7,501,012 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 8,426,995 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 24,056 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 331 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 121 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 452 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

108 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

71 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 779 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,678 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 677,013 182 30,020 59 11,253 8 8,426,995 24,056 ACCOMACK 2,866 1 211 0 43 0 26,269 99 CHESAPEAKE 21,142 14 1021 -1 302 0 189,619 545 FRANKLIN 1,135 1 56 0 32 0 6,267 30 GLOUCESTER 2,259 3 64 1 49 0 32,012 79 HAMPTON 10,680 1 413 7 179 0 101,952 315 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,168 1 150 0 69 0 32,979 103 JAMES CITY 4,649 0 162 1 72 0 82,085 166 MATHEWS 599 0 22 0 12 0 8,605 13 NEWPORT NEWS 14,253 1 479 4 233 0 129,798 461 NORFOLK 17,941 7 1028 2 266 1 151,962 460 NORTHAMPTON 807 0 80 0 36 0 12,528 50 POQUOSON 894 3 25 2 17 1 12,188 32 PORTSMOUTH 9,154 4 681 0 201 0 60,597 253 SOUTHAMPTON 1,986 -1 56 -1 57 1 12,394 26 SUFFOLK 7,991 3 458 2 191 0 69,351 209 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,255 12 1,688 4 407 0 370,801 1,134 WILLIAMSBURG 771 0 28 0 13 0 12,652 23 YORK 3,783 3 77 2 55 0 62,084 188 LOCAL TOTALS 140,333 53 6,699 23 2234 3 1,374,143 4,186

