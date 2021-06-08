Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Hampton Roads area has administered over 16% of statewide COVID-19 vaccine doses given over time

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 10:27:57-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 677,013 total cases, 526,805 of which are confirmed and 150,208 are probable. There are 11,253 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,492 being confirmed and 1,761 being probable. The case numbers are up by 182, and deaths are up by 8 since Monday.

A total of 7,501,012 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 8,426,995 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 24,056 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 331 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 121 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 452 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

108 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

71 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 779 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,678 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS677,01318230,0205911,25388,426,99524,056
ACCOMACK2,8661211043026,26999
CHESAPEAKE21,142141021-13020189,619545
FRANKLIN1,13515603206,26730
GLOUCESTER2,259364149032,01279
HAMPTON10,680141371790101,952315
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1681150069032,979103
JAMES CITY4,6490162172082,085166
MATHEWS59902201208,60513
NEWPORT NEWS14,253147942330129,798461
NORFOLK17,9417102822661151,962460
NORTHAMPTON807080036012,52850
POQUOSON894325217112,18832
PORTSMOUTH9,15446810201060,597253
SOUTHAMPTON1,986-156-157112,39426
SUFFOLK7,99134582191069,351209
VIRGINIA BEACH36,255121,68844070370,8011,134
WILLIAMSBURG771028013012,65223
YORK3,783377255062,084188
LOCAL TOTALS140,333536,69923223431,374,1434,186

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo