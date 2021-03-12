Menu

Hampton Roads area makes up over 24% of statewide new COVID-19 cases; Virginia Beach, Chesapeake see highest local daily increase

Posted at 12:28 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 12:28:12-05

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 592,214 total cases, 466,330 of which are confirmed and 125,884 are probable. There are 9,961 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,326 being confirmed and 1,635 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,589, and deaths are up by 59 since Thursday.

A total of 6,132,452 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 2,557,478 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 925 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 204 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,129 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. The number of hospitalizations remained the same from Thursday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,216.

228 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

134 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 882 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,926 in the state - that's 30% usage.

48,920 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS592,2141,58925,2161559,961592,557,47864,3815.50%
ACCOMACK2,6382190035012,0922665.20%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE18,739648692252657,1901,15311.60%
FRANKLIN1,02415202812,50637.40%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER1,949454146012,653331
HAMPTON8,923123071140032,16266313.40%
ISLE OF WIGHT2,73212122058011,9422977.40%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY3,99111134167035,851-1498.90%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS56002001203,844187
NEWPORT NEWS11,918353220199041,0621,0128.90%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK15,340528441225342,9388477.00%
NORTHAMPTON72917303506,1131455.20%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON74232011604,573173
PORTSMOUTH7,946296031154116,20960212.70%
SOUTHAMPTON1,87034905205,2362167.40%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK7,082154060173222,1864897.40%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH31,6301251,34113481118,2693,0248.00%
WILLIAMSBURG54712401104,3803398.90%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,1801752044022,1078568.90%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS121,5403875,4829189514451,31310,4549.28%(Local Average)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

