Hampton Roads area makes up over 24% of statewide new COVID-19 cases; Virginia Beach, Chesapeake see highest local daily increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 592,214 total cases, 466,330 of which are confirmed and 125,884 are probable. There are 9,961 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,326 being confirmed and 1,635 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,589, and deaths are up by 59 since Thursday.

A total of 6,132,452 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 2,557,478 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 925 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 204 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,129 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. The number of hospitalizations remained the same from Thursday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,216.

228 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

134 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 882 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,926 in the state - that's 30% usage.

48,920 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 592,214 1,589 25,216 155 9,961 59 2,557,478 64,381 5.50% ACCOMACK 2,638 2 190 0 35 0 12,092 266 5.20% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 18,739 64 869 2 252 6 57,190 1,153 11.60% FRANKLIN 1,024 1 52 0 28 1 2,506 3 7.40% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 1,949 4 54 1 46 0 12,653 331 HAMPTON 8,923 12 307 1 140 0 32,162 663 13.40% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,732 12 122 0 58 0 11,942 297 7.40% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 3,991 11 134 1 67 0 35,851 -149 8.90% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 560 0 20 0 12 0 3,844 187 NEWPORT NEWS 11,918 35 322 0 199 0 41,062 1,012 8.90% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 15,340 52 844 1 225 3 42,938 847 7.00% NORTHAMPTON 729 1 73 0 35 0 6,113 145 5.20% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 742 3 20 1 16 0 4,573 173 PORTSMOUTH 7,946 29 603 1 154 1 16,209 602 12.70% SOUTHAMPTON 1,870 3 49 0 52 0 5,236 216 7.40% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,082 15 406 0 173 2 22,186 489 7.40% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 31,630 125 1,341 1 348 1 118,269 3,024 8.00% WILLIAMSBURG 547 1 24 0 11 0 4,380 339 8.90% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,180 17 52 0 44 0 22,107 856 8.90% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 121,540 387 5,482 9 1895 14 451,313 10,454 9.28% (Local Average)

