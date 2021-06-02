Watch
Hampton Roads area reports 35 new COVID-19 cases in a day, all local areas report less than 10 new cases

Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 10:40:54-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 675,783 total cases, 525,896 of which are confirmed and 149,887 are probable. There are 11,206 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,457 being confirmed and 1,749 being probable. The case numbers are up by 186, and deaths are up by 12 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,442,971 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 8,230,004 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 24,158 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 370 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 106 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 476 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

121 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

77 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 786 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,055 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,765 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS675,78318629,8154011,206128,230,00424,158
ACCOMACK2,8591210142025,730122
CHESAPEAKE21,10751,01913010185,203955
FRANKLIN1,13405503206,09956
GLOUCESTER2,253461049031,39699
HAMPTON10,65394031178099,610561
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1620150069032,356117
JAMES CITY4,6421158072080,990386
MATHEWS59902201208,49331
NEWPORT NEWS14,221147042321126,792772
NORFOLK17,89521,01832641148,558681
NORTHAMPTON807080036012,26648
POQUOSON890022016011,97737
PORTSMOUTH9,13546790200058,999407
SOUTHAMPTON1,985057056012,15647
SUFFOLK7,97644550191067,796336
VIRGINIA BEACH36,19331,66504070361,8831,631
WILLIAMSBURG772028013012,47856
YORK3,776173255060,894276
LOCAL TOTALS140,059356,62512222521,343,6766,618

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

