Hampton Roads area reports 35 new COVID-19 cases in a day, all local areas report less than 10 new cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 675,783 total cases, 525,896 of which are confirmed and 149,887 are probable. There are 11,206 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,457 being confirmed and 1,749 being probable. The case numbers are up by 186, and deaths are up by 12 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,442,971 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 8,230,004 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 24,158 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 370 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 106 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 476 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

121 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

77 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 786 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,055 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,765 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 675,783 186 29,815 40 11,206 12 8,230,004 24,158 ACCOMACK 2,859 1 210 1 42 0 25,730 122 CHESAPEAKE 21,107 5 1,019 1 301 0 185,203 955 FRANKLIN 1,134 0 55 0 32 0 6,099 56 GLOUCESTER 2,253 4 61 0 49 0 31,396 99 HAMPTON 10,653 9 403 1 178 0 99,610 561 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,162 0 150 0 69 0 32,356 117 JAMES CITY 4,642 1 158 0 72 0 80,990 386 MATHEWS 599 0 22 0 12 0 8,493 31 NEWPORT NEWS 14,221 1 470 4 232 1 126,792 772 NORFOLK 17,895 2 1,018 3 264 1 148,558 681 NORTHAMPTON 807 0 80 0 36 0 12,266 48 POQUOSON 890 0 22 0 16 0 11,977 37 PORTSMOUTH 9,135 4 679 0 200 0 58,999 407 SOUTHAMPTON 1,985 0 57 0 56 0 12,156 47 SUFFOLK 7,976 4 455 0 191 0 67,796 336 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,193 3 1,665 0 407 0 361,883 1,631 WILLIAMSBURG 772 0 28 0 13 0 12,478 56 YORK 3,776 1 73 2 55 0 60,894 276 LOCAL TOTALS 140,059 35 6,625 12 2225 2 1,343,676 6,618

