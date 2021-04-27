Hampton Roads areas administer 9,172 COVID-19 vaccines in a day as CDC announces mask recommendation changes for vaccinated people

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 656,034 total cases, 510,072 of which are confirmed and 145,962 are probable. There are 10,724 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,010 being confirmed and 1,714 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,105, and deaths are up by 18 since Monday.

A total of 6,977,981 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 5,968,441 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 56,750 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 853 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 156 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,009 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 35 more hospitalizations from Monday.

257 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

135 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 852 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,965 in the state - that's 29% usage.

54,398 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

On Tuesday the CDC announced hat fully-vaccinated Americans can resume some outdoor activities without wearing masks. Click here to read more.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 656,034 1,105 28,194 76 10,724 18 5,968,441 56,750 ACCOMACK 2,795 6 203 0 40 0 21,694 83 CHESAPEAKE 20,561 53 965 3 289 0 143,969 1,184 FRANKLIN 1,127 1 56 0 32 0 5,063 43 GLOUCESTER 2,169 2 59 0 47 0 25,199 287 HAMPTON 10,191 18 353 0 172 1 76,171 662 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,094 3 143 0 66 0 26,269 136 JAMES CITY 4,521 9 145 1 71 0 68,260 334 MATHEWS 594 1 22 0 12 0 7,154 62 NEWPORT NEWS 13,653 23 417 5 222 0 97,037 1,131 NORFOLK 17,253 38 962 7 252 0 111,630 1,090 NORTHAMPTON 791 1 79 1 35 0 10,470 21 POQUOSON 871 1 21 0 16 0 9,793 46 PORTSMOUTH 8,828 18 655 2 187 0 45,612 267 SOUTHAMPTON 1,963 4 54 0 56 0 10,019 53 SUFFOLK 7,786 16 436 2 185 0 52,365 279 VIRGINIA BEACH 35,197 81 1,555 2 383 0 273,055 2,982 WILLIAMSBURG 753 -4 27 0 12 0 9,393 81 YORK 3,665 11 68 2 52 0 47,882 431 LOCAL TOTALS 135,812 282 6,220 25 2129 1 1,041,035 9,172

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.