Hampton Roads, surrounding areas administer nearly 7.5K COVID-19 vaccine doses in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 666,986 total cases, 519,310 of which are confirmed and 147,676 are probable. There are 10,902 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,192 being confirmed and 1,710 being probable. The case numbers are up by 336, and deaths are up by 7 since Sunday.

A total of 7,181,225 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 6,789,297 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 66,863 statewide doses given in a day. Hampton Roads areas administered 7,494 COVID-19 doses in 24 hours. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 603 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 148 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 751 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

197 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

113 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 835 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,973 in the state - that's 28% usage.

55,115 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 666,986 336 28,911 14 10,902 7 6,789,297 66,863 ACCOMACK 2,826 1 207 0 41 0 23,335 22 CHESAPEAKE 20,823 2 987 0 292 0 161,750 1,071 FRANKLIN 1,130 0 55 0 32 0 5,489 50 GLOUCESTER 2,192 1 61 1 48 0 28,060 130 HAMPTON 10,415 10 362 0 176 0 86,697 507 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,135 0 148 0 68 0 29,060 220 JAMES CITY 4,589 3 149 0 72 0 75,374 373 MATHEWS 597 0 22 0 12 0 7,854 11 NEWPORT NEWS 13,912 7 431 0 224 0 110,716 607 NORFOLK 17,566 4 982 0 256 0 128,317 674 NORTHAMPTON 805 0 80 0 36 0 11,205 8 POQUOSON 873 0 22 0 16 0 10,809 70 PORTSMOUTH 9,024 5 669 0 192 1 51,602 443 SOUTHAMPTON 1,973 0 54 0 56 0 10,859 112 SUFFOLK 7,886 3 438 1 188 1 59,559 460 VIRGINIA BEACH 35,756 21 1,597 0 394 1 312,851 2,353 WILLIAMSBURG 765 1 27 0 13 0 10,755 58 YORK 3,724 0 68 0 52 0 53,742 325 LOCAL TOTALS 137,991 58 6,359 2 2168 3 1,178,034 7,494

