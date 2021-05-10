Watch
Hampton Roads, surrounding areas administer nearly 7.5K COVID-19 vaccine doses in 24 hours

Posted at 10:56 AM, May 10, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 666,986 total cases, 519,310 of which are confirmed and 147,676 are probable. There are 10,902 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,192 being confirmed and 1,710 being probable. The case numbers are up by 336, and deaths are up by 7 since Sunday.

A total of 7,181,225 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 6,789,297 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 66,863 statewide doses given in a day. Hampton Roads areas administered 7,494 COVID-19 doses in 24 hours. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 603 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 148 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 751 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

197 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

113 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 835 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,973 in the state - that's 28% usage.

55,115 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS666,98633628,9111410,90276,789,29766,863
ACCOMACK2,8261207041023,33522
CHESAPEAKE20,823298702920161,7501,071
FRANKLIN1,13005503205,48950
GLOUCESTER2,192161148028,060130
HAMPTON10,415103620176086,697507
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1350148068029,060220
JAMES CITY4,5893149072075,374373
MATHEWS59702201207,85411
NEWPORT NEWS13,912743102240110,716607
NORFOLK17,566498202560128,317674
NORTHAMPTON805080036011,2058
POQUOSON873022016010,80970
PORTSMOUTH9,02456690192151,602443
SOUTHAMPTON1,973054056010,859112
SUFFOLK7,88634381188159,559460
VIRGINIA BEACH35,756211,59703941312,8512,353
WILLIAMSBURG765127013010,75558
YORK3,724068052053,742325
LOCAL TOTALS137,991586,3592216831,178,0347,494

