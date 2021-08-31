Hampton Roads areas administer over 3K COVID-19 vaccine doses in 24 hours as cases, deaths remain higher

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 766,435 total cases, 583,893 of which are confirmed and 182,542 are probable. There are 11,842 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,000 being confirmed and 1,842 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,487, and deaths are up by 32 since Monday.
A total of 8,564,341 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 9,959,695 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 15,921 statewide doses given in a day as case and COVID-19 related death numbers remain higher than this time last year. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,631 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 137 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,768 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
427 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
62,280 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|766,435
|3,487
|33,689
|132
|11,842
|32
|9,959,695
|15,921
|10.10%
|ACCOMACK
|3,340
|18
|247
|0
|53
|3
|32,278
|84
|18.70%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|24,539
|132
|1149
|7
|314
|1
|231,804
|486
|13.50%
|FRANKLIN
|1,281
|14
|59
|1
|34
|0
|7,927
|36
|14.40%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|2,922
|32
|74
|0
|53
|0
|37,282
|67
|HAMPTON
|12,561
|91
|548
|5
|190
|1
|122,258
|265
|14.90%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,630
|15
|172
|0
|73
|1
|39,205
|82
|14.40%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|5,555
|40
|208
|2
|78
|0
|92,392
|170
|15.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|722
|6
|26
|0
|14
|0
|9,620
|8
|NEWPORT NEWS
|17,091
|108
|650
|3
|250
|0
|159,408
|403
|15.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|20,730
|109
|1253
|8
|284
|0
|187,107
|388
|14.60%
|NORTHAMPTON
|908
|11
|86
|0
|37
|0
|14,725
|38
|18.70%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|1,023
|7
|30
|0
|18
|0
|13,797
|27
|PORTSMOUTH
|10,503
|51
|759
|3
|210
|0
|76,902
|182
|16.00%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|2,098
|9
|65
|0
|58
|0
|15,299
|31
|14.40%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|9,230
|57
|554
|5
|201
|1
|86,240
|175
|14.40%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|42,470
|255
|2,146
|30
|440
|3
|446,584
|890
|14.80%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|895
|7
|38
|2
|14
|0
|14,132
|2
|15.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|4,477
|31
|106
|0
|60
|0
|71,944
|107
|15.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|163,975
|993
|8,170
|66
|2381
|10
|1,658,904
|3,441
|15.35%
|(Local Average)