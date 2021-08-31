Hampton Roads areas administer over 3K COVID-19 vaccine doses in 24 hours as cases, deaths remain higher

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 766,435 total cases, 583,893 of which are confirmed and 182,542 are probable. There are 11,842 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,000 being confirmed and 1,842 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,487, and deaths are up by 32 since Monday.

A total of 8,564,341 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 9,959,695 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 15,921 statewide doses given in a day as case and COVID-19 related death numbers remain higher than this time last year. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,631 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 137 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,768 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

427 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

62,280 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 766,435 3,487 33,689 132 11,842 32 9,959,695 15,921 10.10% ACCOMACK 3,340 18 247 0 53 3 32,278 84 18.70% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 24,539 132 1149 7 314 1 231,804 486 13.50% FRANKLIN 1,281 14 59 1 34 0 7,927 36 14.40% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,922 32 74 0 53 0 37,282 67 HAMPTON 12,561 91 548 5 190 1 122,258 265 14.90% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,630 15 172 0 73 1 39,205 82 14.40% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 5,555 40 208 2 78 0 92,392 170 15.90% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 722 6 26 0 14 0 9,620 8 NEWPORT NEWS 17,091 108 650 3 250 0 159,408 403 15.90% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 20,730 109 1253 8 284 0 187,107 388 14.60% NORTHAMPTON 908 11 86 0 37 0 14,725 38 18.70% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 1,023 7 30 0 18 0 13,797 27 PORTSMOUTH 10,503 51 759 3 210 0 76,902 182 16.00% SOUTHAMPTON 2,098 9 65 0 58 0 15,299 31 14.40% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 9,230 57 554 5 201 1 86,240 175 14.40% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 42,470 255 2,146 30 440 3 446,584 890 14.80% WILLIAMSBURG 895 7 38 2 14 0 14,132 2 15.90% (Peninsula District) YORK 4,477 31 106 0 60 0 71,944 107 15.90% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 163,975 993 8,170 66 2381 10 1,658,904 3,441 15.35% (Local Average)

