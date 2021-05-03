Hampton Roads areas have administered 17.5% of total statewide COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 661,925 total cases, 514,450 of which are confirmed and 147,475 are probable. There are 10,807 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,091 being confirmed and 1,716 being probable. The case numbers are up by 611, and deaths are up by 16 since Sunday.

A total of 7,076,549 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 6,371,414 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 17,026 statewide doses given in a day. Local areas have administered 1,113,977 doses which is about 17.5% of the statewide total. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 708 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 114 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 822 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 36 less hospitalizations from Sunday.

224 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

114 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 810 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,971 in the state - that's 27% usage.

54,770 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 661,925 611 28,542 24 10,807 16 6,371,414 17,026 ACCOMACK 2,813 1 205 0 41 0 22,534 2 CHESAPEAKE 20,689 15 977 1 290 1 153,611 723 FRANKLIN 1,133 1 56 0 32 0 5,224 17 GLOUCESTER 2,182 2 59 0 48 0 26,649 32 HAMPTON 10,282 7 357 0 174 2 81,145 156 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,116 2 145 0 66 0 27,479 45 JAMES CITY 4,558 2 146 0 72 0 72,026 59 MATHEWS 596 1 22 0 12 0 7,568 5 NEWPORT NEWS 13,806 12 424 1 224 0 103,860 201 NORFOLK 17,421 20 966 0 254 0 122,011 1,113 NORTHAMPTON 801 4 80 1 36 0 10,874 4 POQUOSON 871 0 21 0 16 0 10,257 43 PORTSMOUTH 8,943 17 664 2 188 0 48,637 194 SOUTHAMPTON 1,970 0 54 0 56 0 10,340 22 SUFFOLK 7,837 3 435 0 186 0 55,897 148 VIRGINIA BEACH 35,510 40 1,575 0 386 0 295,090 1,298 WILLIAMSBURG 758 0 27 0 12 0 10,156 5 YORK 3,701 4 68 0 52 0 50,619 111 LOCAL TOTALS 136,987 131 6,281 5 2145 3 1,113,977 4,178

