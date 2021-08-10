Watch
Hampton Roads areas make up 28% of Virginia's daily COVID-19 case increase; 7 additional deaths reported statewide

News 3
Posted at 2:06 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 14:06:06-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 711,078 total cases, 548,301 of which are confirmed and 162,777 are probable. There are 11,578 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,778 being confirmed and 1,800 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,759, and deaths are up by 7 since Monday.

The percent of positivity for each local health district is now:

  • Eastern Shore District 13.3%
  • Chesapeake 13%
  • Western Tidewater District 12.1%
  • Hampton 13.5%
  • Peninsula District 13.4%
  • Norfolk 12.1%
  • Portsmouth 14.4%
  • Virginia Beach 9.7%

A total of 8,136,438 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 9,589,699 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 21,413 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 770 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 109 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 879 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

228 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,529 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here is a local case breakdown:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS711,0781,75931,8497211,57879,589,69921,4137.50%
ACCOMACK3,0175223147030,63314213.30%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE22,45268107923110220,52345813.00%
FRANKLIN1,18035603307,4121712.10%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,5231270053035,72657
HAMPTON11,3804749331840116,68325513.50%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,3685162270037,6149512.10%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,95214189173189,72112013.40%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS63712401409,29114
NEWPORT NEWS15,2694958042430151,83031913.40%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK18,92776110962780177,71243212.10%
NORTHAMPTON828084037014,1083113.30%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON942429018013,3688
PORTSMOUTH9,64627721-2206072,37520914.40%
SOUTHAMPTON2,023460057014,3882712.10%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK8,483425103194081,37915712.10%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH38,4941131,862174243426,9379019.70%
WILLIAMSBURG815532014013,8093013.40%(Peninsula District)
YORK4,06519103060069,56012913.40%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS149,0014947,38637231641,583,0693,40112.69%(Local Average)
