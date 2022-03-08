Hampton Roads areas make up 82% of daily statewide COVID-19 cases since Monday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,649,266 total cases, 1,176,724 of which are confirmed and 472,542 are probable. There are 19,098 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 15,846 being confirmed and 3,252 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,087, and deaths are up by 38 since Monday.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 15,456,186 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 4,078 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday there are 546 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 89 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 635 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

131 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

105,170 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.