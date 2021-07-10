Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Hampton Roads areas make up both of Virginia's 2 daily COVID-19 deaths as state reports 286 new cases

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
rona generic.jpg
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 10:01:30-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 682,433 total cases, 530,751 of which are confirmed and 151,682 are probable. There are 11,450 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,665 being confirmed and 1,785 being probable. The case numbers are up by 286, and deaths are up by 2 since Friday.

A total of 7,776,331 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 9,165,947 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 9,764 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

Related: Contact tracing helping prevent delta variant surges

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday, there are 162 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 75 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 228 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

61 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

32 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 726 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,370 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS682,43328611,45029,165,9479,764
ACCOMACK2,875146028,65911
CHESAPEAKE21,33963090209,063241
FRANKLIN1,139-23306,92843
GLOUCESTER2,288250034,23942
HAMPTON10,76771820110,985116
ISLE OF WIGHT3,193470035,878135
JAMES CITY4,697072087,585328
MATHEWS60511319,0135
NEWPORT NEWS14,42762401143,543971
NORFOLK18,101102730167,787197
NORTHAMPTON808-136013,48716
POQUOSON903018013,02351
PORTSMOUTH9,2382205067,49494
SOUTHAMPTON1,993257013,55967
SUFFOLK8,0231191076,296414
VIRGINIA BEACH36,553184180404,987459
WILLIAMSBURG772114013,43316
YORK3,815059067,13885
LOCAL TOTALS141,53658228621,503,0973,291
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo