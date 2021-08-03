Hampton Roads areas make up more than half of Virginia's new COVID-19 hospitalizations as state sees 1.4K new cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 699,342 total cases, 541,040 of which are confirmed and 158,302 are probable. There are 11,536 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,740 being confirmed and 1,796 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,403, and deaths are up by 2 since Monday.

The percent of positivity for each local health district is now:

Eastern Shore District 12.5%

Chesapeake 10.5%

Western Tidewater District 9.3%

Hampton 9.1%

Peninsula District 9%

Norfolk 9%

Portsmouth 9.3%

Virginia Beach 8.4%

A total of 8,002,775 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 9,470,305 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 13,230 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 539 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 104 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 643 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

153 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,263 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here is a local case breakdown: