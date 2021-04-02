Hampton Roads areas open up COVID-19 vaccines to more people as some local districts continue to see above average percent of positive tests

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 622,339 total cases, 486,047 of which are confirmed and 136,292 are probable. There are 10,279 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,626 being confirmed and 1,653 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,538, and deaths are up by 11 since Thursday.

A total of 6,524,620 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 860 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 185 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,045 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 1 fewer hospitalization from Thursday.

243 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

137 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 816 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 28% usage.

51,677 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 622,339 1,538 26,609 73 10,279 11 6.20% ACCOMACK 2,716 6 199 0 39 0 8.40% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 19,593 56 919 2 275 0 10.50% FRANKLIN 1,066 2 55 0 28 0 9.60% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,066 8 58 0 45 0 HAMPTON 9,594 29 337 2 157 0 13.40% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,941 12 135 0 61 0 9.60% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,293 14 139 1 69 0 8.20% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 577 1 21 0 12 0 NEWPORT NEWS 12,805 58 357 0 208 0 8.20% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 16,245 37 901 4 235 0 11.40% NORTHAMPTON 764 6 77 1 34 0 8.40% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 809 3 20 0 16 0 PORTSMOUTH 8,367 12 624 0 171 0 13.50% SOUTHAMPTON 1,916 1 53 0 54 1 9.60% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,432 20 423 2 178 2 9.60% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 33,322 69 1,442 2 364 0 8.90% WILLIAMSBURG 691 9 24 0 11 0 8.20% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,469 11 57 0 50 0 8.20% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 128,666 354 5,841 14 2007 3 10.49% (Local Average)

