Hampton Roads' average COVID-19 percent positivity rate exceeds statewide average

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 939,783 total cases, 696,791 of which are confirmed and 242,992 are probable. There are 14,261 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,979 being confirmed and 2,282 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,448, and deaths are up by 36 since Tuesday.

A total of 10,122,021 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 11,865,081 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 44,396 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 783 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 94 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 877 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

237 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

138 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

72,394 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: