Hampton Roads averages 7.5% COVID-19 percent positivity

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 969,116 total cases, 37,372 of which are confirmed and 2,330 are probable. There are 14,710 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,350 being confirmed and 2,360 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,907, and deaths are up by 26 since Monday.

A total of 10,466, 026 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 12,707,413 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 30,800 statewide doses given since Monday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 900 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 92 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 992 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

236 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

192 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

74,126 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

