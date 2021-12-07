Hampton Roads averages 8% COVID-19 percent positivity, exceeding statewide average

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 985,296 total cases, 725,122 of which are confirmed and 260,174 are probable. There are 14,798 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,426 being confirmed and 2,372 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,241, and deaths are up by 27 since Monday.

A total of 10,618,892 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 13,043,113 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 15,062 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association did not update its dashboard Tuesday due to technical issues.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: